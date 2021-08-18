Cancel
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Present at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas

charlottenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to present at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas from September 1st to September 2nd. The White Label Expo is...

www.charlottenews.net

