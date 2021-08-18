CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Present at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that its common shares listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "NMDBF" are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.