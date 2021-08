Treat things in balance even when they are novel. Oftentimes when something is new, we are excited and jump in with both feet. But that often isn’t sustainable which may lead to burnout. For example, when first starting out, it’s easy to want to work more and take on more clients but that is a recipe for burnout. It is important to keep a balance in all aspects of your life. It’s like having a new favorite song and you keep playing on repeat until you are sick of it. Same concept.