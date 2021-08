Life has its ups and downs but the past couple of years have been especially challenging for people all over the globe. In nearly every field of work, people have lost jobs, children haven’t been able to go to school, and the general flow of every day has been disrupted. Combined with the fact that people have been continuously living with the stress of the ongoing Covid-19 problem, it’s been a difficult phase of life. As a result, people haven’t been able to socialize, nor can they carry out many activities that they would otherwise have done to relieve stress.