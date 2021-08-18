Delta surge hits Henry

The delta variant COVID surge is continuing and it’s hitting Shelby County more than the rest of the North Central Health Department District. When infections flatlined and most restrictions ceased, folks began their own version of the Roaring Twenties. Crowded events like concerts, festivals, weddings and any number of parties are in full swing but these unmasked celebrations with both vaccinated and unvaccinated partygoers have breathed new life into the pandemic that was playing possum.