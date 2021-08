When HBO released The Undoing in October 2020, it quickly became a phenomenon for drama-starved viewers who had spent the past seven months quarantining at home. Fans were fully immersed in the crime, the mystery, the complicated husband-and-wife dynamics between Nicole Kidman, who played Grace Fraser, and Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser—it was all enough to set the Internet alight, and it did. But there was one detail from the limited series that became a central talking point, especially in the darkest corners of TV Twitter: were Grace Fraser’s fire engine-red locks real? Was Nicole Kidman wearing a wig?