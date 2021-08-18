Cancel
Chicago, IL

Mask up, Chicago! City reinstates indoor mask mandate for everyone over the age of 2

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, Chicago is reimplementing their indoor mask policy regardless of vaccination status for ages 3 and up starting on Friday. It will apply to gyms, stores, common areas of apartment buildings and in restaurants, though people will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating and drinking. Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order.

