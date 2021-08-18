Parking at D-Day slightly different from past years

CONNEAUT — Parking for this year’s D-Day Conneaut will be less expansive than previous years.

Betsy Bashore, event CEO, said veterans and handicapped parking will be located at Conneaut High School, the same location it was at in 2019.

“That’s far enough away that we’re going to run a shuttle,” she said.

Regular visitor parking will be the Canadian National green space, Bashore said.

“That’s about four blocks from the event or so, and it’s very walkable,” she said. “We’re just asking people to park there.”

There are also people who live around the park who offer parking on their lawns for a small fee, Bashore said.

If someone needs to be dropped off, they can be dropped off at Pearl and Wright, Bashore said.

The other entrance to the event will be at Lake Bluff Drive, the entrance to the upper bluff of the park, D-Day Conneaut Chief Operating Officer Lori McLaughlin said.

Organizers are trying to cut down on the number of people crossing Lake Road, Bashore said.