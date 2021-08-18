Cancel
Ashtabula County, OH

County high schools bringing back band nights this fall

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
 8 days ago

The sounds of high school bands were a bit muted in 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions allowed for performances only at home games and put “band nights” on hold.

Five area high schools are conducting band nights this fall providing the opportunity to raise funds to help the bands grow their programs.

Grand Valley High School is sponsoring the first event on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at the football stadium.

“We really appreciate the community support for our band,” said Grand Valley High School Band Director Tim Carlson in a press release.

Edgewood, Jefferson and Champion high school bands are scheduled to participate in the event.

The Jefferson Area High School Band Boosters are having their sponsored night on Aug. 28 at Falcon Pride Stadium, said Fred Burazer.

“It is our privilege to have a concert for the community,” he said.

Burazer said Jefferson, Edgewood, Pymatuning Valley, Grand Valley, Lakeside and Harvey high school bands are scheduled to attend the event.

The Edgewood High School Band Night is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Corlew Stadium and Dragon Band Night Sept. 18 at the Lakeside Football Field.

A new addition to band night is Pymatuning Valley to be held Sept. 25 at the football field.

Pymatuning Valley High School Band Director Justin Dye said Jefferson, Lakeside, Cardinal, Conneaut, Pa., and a guest band from Grove City College are participating.

“It is our first band night. We’ve always wanted to do it,” he said.

The proceeds from the event will go to the purchase of a new band trailer.

Ashtabula, OH
