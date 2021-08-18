Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Uncarrier T-Mobile unable to protect customer data

By Nick Wood
telecoms.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS operator T-Mobile has confirmed that a hacker has accessed nearly 50 million customer records. The self-styled Uncarrier revealed late on Tuesday that 7.8 million current postpaid customers are affected, as are more than 40 million former and prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile. The data...

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#T Mobile Us#Hackers#Uncarrier T Mobile#Mcafee#T Mobile#Sim#Upguard#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Cell PhonesKMBC.com

Concerned about T-Mobile data breach? Here's what you should do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area cybersecurity expert says you should take some important steps if you are affected by the latestT-Mobile data breach. Burton Kelso said people should immediately change their passwords on their T-Mobile account and monitor their credit. "The severity of the information that's contained in...
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
Cell Phonestheeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

T-Mobile Hit With Class Action Suits After Consumer Data Breach

T-Mobile violated California Consumer Privacy Act, plaintiffs allege. Millions of current users had info stolen in breach, telecom giant said. was hit with a pair of class action lawsuits in Washington federal court accusing the telecommunications company of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act. T-Mobile violated the CCPA and acted...
Technologykomando.com

Protect your wireless account from hackers with this one step

Targeting large groups of people through phishing or email spam is a typical way cybercriminals make money. But some step it up a notch and go after large databases containing millions of user records. In the last decade, plenty of companies have fallen victim to meticulously planned attacks. Hackers sometimes...
Public Safety9to5Mac

Claimed AT&T hack of 70M customer records; carrier denies…

There has been a claimed AT&T hack of personal data from 70 million customers, less than a week after a confirmed hack of tens of millions of T-Mobile customer records. In both cases, the data includes social security numbers. Update: The carrier denied in stronger terms that it was hacked.
TechnologyVoice of America

T-Mobile US Says Personal Data of Nearly 50 Million Customers Breached

The U.S. subsidiary of German telecommunications company T-Mobile said Wednesday that the personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers — including names, Social Security numbers and driver's license information — had been exposed in a data breach. In a statement, the cellphone service said the same...
Technologyknowtechie.com

T-Mobile says it was hacked, and 100 million customers are affected

Well, it’s official. T-Mobile has confirmed it was hacked and if the reports turn out to be true, we could see as many as 100 million customers being affected by this data breach. Earlier, we reported T-Mobile was investigating a breach where there was evidence a hacker was trying to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy