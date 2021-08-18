Cancel
Conneaut, OH

Signs added near Conneaut breakwall warning swimmers of danger

By BRIAN HAYTCHER bhaytcher@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 8 days ago
New signs have been added at the entrance to the Conneaut breakwall detailing the dangers of swimming in the area after drowning deaths have occurred in the area. WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

CONNEAUT — New signs have been placed on the shore near the breakwall in Conneaut.

In July, a man drowned near a gap between sections of breakwall on the western side of the city’s harbor.

Thomas Perkoski, a director of the Conneaut Port Authority, said the area has been associated with drownings in the past. He said the new signs were installed because of issues that have occurred in the area.

In addition to the drownings, people have slipped and fallen on the breakwall, Perkoski said.

Perkoski said the breakwall is not controlled by the Conneaut Port Authority, it is the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’re concerned, even though it’s not ours to police,” Perkoski said.

Perkoski said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has visited the area, is being very cooperative and wants to resolve the issue.

“We want to alert people and thank anyone that is not proceeding out on the breakwall, and make sure that everyone knows how dangerous it is,” Perkoski said.

Andrew Kornacki, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps of Engineers was saddened to hear of the drowning.

The Army Corps of Engineers has danger and restricted signs on all of its navigational structures throughout Ohio, Kornacki said. The Corps doesn’t want people walking on navigational structures and it would be best if people stay off them, he said.

“It’s not even that we don’t want people swimming off of them, we don’t even want people going out onto those, because they’re for navigation,” Kornacki said. “They’re not meant for, built for, designed for recreational access. The best case scenario is people stay off those navigation structures all together.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with the harbor to review where signs are placed, and discussed what other things can be done, Kornacki said. One possibility is providing additional literature for people visiting the harbor, he said.

“Safety is top priority for the Corps of Engineers,” Kornacki said. “Any time the public is in the water, we encourage good water safety habits, just to ensure that they’re safe while they’re enjoying the waters of Lake Erie.”

