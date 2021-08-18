D-Day invasion returns to Conneaut Township Park

CONNEAUT — After a year away due to COVID-19, re-enactors will storm the beaches of Conneaut Township Park again this year. The invasion will look a little different this year, though.

Betsy Bashore, chief executive officer of D-Day Ohio Inc., said usually the event is relatively easy to set up.

“There are enough curveballs this year, that is not entirely the case,” Bashore said. D-Day Conneaut had very little income in the last year. Bashore was recently notified that they received a grant that will help the event financially.

“We spend as much as we bring in each year, but the residual amount we have in the bank is our startup money for the next year,” Bashore said. “And we spent down some of that in 2020, so we were starting with a smaller pool of money, with fewer people coming on site, therefore fewer direct donations. So that caused us some trepidation even planning for this year, but I think we’re in a good spot.”

Bashore asked visitors to be patient, because there are fewer volunteers than usual this year.

“This year’s going to be different, but we hope to get back to normal next year, and if not next year, then the following year,” she said. “As soon as we can, we’ll get back to our normal program.”

Instead of a slow build-up to the recreated invasion on Saturday afternoon, D-Day Conneaut will have nearly identical schedules for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the Normandy invasion being re-enacted at 3 p.m. every day. There will be some difference between days, with various events in the evenings.

Re-enactors stepped up to make sure that the battle can take place all three days, D-Day Conneaut Chief Operating Officer Lori McLaughlin said.

“That takes a lot of planning and a lot of effort on their part,” she said.

Bashore said she advised more seasoned re-enactors to be careful how many battles they sign up for, since there will be significantly more than usual this year.

“I think people are going to get tired,” she said.

The change to limited attendance is due to the event having limited capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Free tickets have been available since June, with a limit of 5,000 per day. The limit for Saturday is 6,000, because that is the largest day, Bashore said. Veterans from World War II, Korea or Vietnam will not be turned away, Bashore said.

“We are holding back a pool of tickets for those individuals, because we think recognizing their service is important,” she said. “And so, if they show up and they don’t have a ticket, we will definitely accommodate them.”

This year, D-Day Conneaut will seek to more accurately reflect the distribution of ranks in the allied force.

“Every year we ask our re-enactors to do something that raises the bar a little bit, either in what they’re doing or what they’re portraying or how authentic they look,” Bashore said. “And this year we said, hey listen, there’s only going to be 500 of you Americans. In reality, that’s maybe a small battalion.” That group would maybe have been under the command of a lieutenant colonel. “There wouldn’t have been 15 majors and 10 lieutenant colonels, there would have been a bunch of captains and a bunch of lieutenants, then a whole bunch of privates,” Bashore said.

There is a constant struggle for re-enactors between what they want to portray and reality.

This year, there will be a few new groups, including re-enactors portraying German engineers and another group portraying a group of volunteers who manned the Atlantic wall, Bashore said.

“It’s a very diverse group, with a lot of different stories that led them to that position,” Bashore said. “Many of them were offered the choice between joining the German army or going to a [prisoner of war] camp.”

McLaughlin said organizers are going above and beyond to exceed the expectations of community partners in regards to health measures.

Hand sanitizing and hand washing stations are planned for the event, McLaughlin said. A significant amount of work is going in to making sure that the event is safe, she said.

“There’s a lot going on that we are planning, to make it very safe,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said organizers are very excited for the event to be back this year.

“We’re very excited,” Bashore said. “We’re glad to be back.”