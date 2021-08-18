UNI Faculty Union Files Workplace Safety Complaint With OSHA

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Fair attendance topped one-million people in its return after being canceled by COVID in 2020. The one-million-94-thousand-480 visitors over the 11 days is about 76-thousand fewer than the 2019 State Fair. Spokesperson Mindy Williamson said we didn’t know what to expect in 2021 after not having a fair in 2020, so all of our expectations were just blown away with all of the people who came out to the fair this year. She says the ongoing COVID concerns were a part of that. Williamson says they had plenty of space to spread out outdoors, and we saw people wearing their masks outdoors and indoors if they felt more comfortable doing that. She says the weather cooperated and let them finish strong on the final Saturday and Sunday.