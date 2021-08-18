UNI Faculty Union Files Workplace Safety Complaint With OSHA
(Cedar Falls, IA) — The University of Northern Iowa faculty union has filed a workplace safety complaint with O-S-H-A. Union vice president Chris Martin says the absence of mandates is creating an unsafe workplace on the Cedar Falls campus. Martin says voluntary mask-wearing doesn’t go far enough. U-N-I faculty and staff say they are most concerned about the risks for those with children under 12 and those with medical vulnerabilities. He says if nothing changes, the university could find itself addressing the first person to get seriously ill or die from COVID at a public university.
Comments / 0