Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evans County, GA

GBI investigation leads to arrest for drugs, firearm

valdostatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, August 13, 2021, Marquese Shavel Palmer, age 29, of Claxton, Evans County, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO). The Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department assisted the GBI-SRDEO. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at 2141 Weinnmeir Drive and 2133 Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton, Evans County, Georgia by the GBI-SRDEO, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) K-9 Unit. During this investigation, agents seized one firearm, approximately 7 ounces of suspected marijuana, pills, and money.

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Evans County, GA
City
Claxton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Drugs#The Gbi Srdeo#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy