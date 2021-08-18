Cancel
Economy

Binance hires former IRS official for money laundering reporting role

By Yogita Khatri
theblockcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Crypto exchange Binance has hired Greg Monahan, a former U.S. government official at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to lead its global money laundering reporting efforts. Monahan is based in Washington and spent over 20 years at the IRS, leading cybercrime criminal investigations at the agency. He joins Binance from Deloitte, where he spent less than five months in a compliance role, according to his LinkedIn.

