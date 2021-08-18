Cancel
Gambling

NCPG: more must be done following Twitch gambling link ban

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Council on Problem Gambling has asserted that “much more must be done,” after Twitch introduced a series of measures in a bid to restrict the promotion of gambling. This follows the live streaming service issuing an update that read: “To prevent harm and scams created by questionable gambling...

#Gambling Addiction#Responsible Gambling#Casino Games#Ncpg#Epic Risk Management#Stake
