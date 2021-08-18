What is an AP?—Part II

The first edition of the 2021 preseason AP Top 25 poll will be released on Monday. Like it or not, this is a huge part of the fabric of college football. Thanks to the BCS and now the College Football Playoff, this beautiful sport no longer leans on voters to name a national championship. However, this poll still holds a lot of weight as it can be used as a historical reference point for the sport throughout history, and can give programs watermarks for great seasons. These rankings matter and part of the deal is having a preseason poll before the party gets started in just a few weeks.