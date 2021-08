Int Immunopharmacol. 2021 Aug 10;99:107713. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2021.107713. Online ahead of print. Methionine enkephalin (MENK) has an important role in both neuroendocrine and immune systems. MENK was known as an opioid growth factor (OGF) for its growth regulatory characteristics. OGF interacts with the OGF receptor (OGFr) to inhibit DNA synthesis by upregulating p16 and/or p21, which delays the cell cycle transition from G0/G1 to S phase, and inhibits cell proliferation. In addition, OGF combines with OGFr in immune cells to exert its immunomodulatory activity and regulate immune function. OGF has been studied as an immunomodulator in a variety of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes and viral infections, and has been proven to relieve symptoms of certain diseases in animal and in vitro experiments. Also, OGF and OGFr have various anti-tumor molecular mechanisms. OGF can be used as the primary therapy alone or combined with other drugs to treat tumors. This article summarizes the research progress of OGF in immune-related diseases and cancer diseases.