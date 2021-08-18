Cancel
Jennifer Lopez's Hair Looks Totally Transformed in New Selfie

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransformation alert: Jennifer Lopez—queen of long, flowing hair and big, dramatic ponytails—has just shared a selfie of her natural, woke-up-like-this locks sans her usual extensions, as pointed out by Cosmopolitan UK. In the photo, posted to the @jlobeauty Instagram account, the actress and singer is rocking a bob (or is it a lob??) that is a lot more casual than some of her other recent looks, styled with loose beachy waves. The whole vibe is making me want to march into a salon ASAP and demand "one J-Lo, please."

