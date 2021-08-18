Another day with sunshine and hot temps 8/18/2021

We are off to another calm start today with temperatures in the 60s and mostly clear skies. The clear skies will last into the afternoon, with a slight increase in clouds by the evening. Keep the sunglasses handy though, because we still will have quite a bit of sunshine outside. Highs will be similar to Monday and Tuesday, with most of southeast Nebraska topping out in the low 90s. But it will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s outside thanks to a bit of an increase in moisture. Gusty southerly winds will continue to with wind gusts peaking around 20 mph into the evening. Patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning, before we clear out again with an isolated chance for rain and heat index values near the tripe digits by the afternoon. Thunderstorms arrive throughout the day on Friday with a little drop in temperatures.