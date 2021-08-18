Brewers shutout Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers allowed just four hits and hung on to a 2-0 lead for the majority of the game and won by the same score over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Milwaukee only posted two runs despite getting fourteen hits. Corbin Burnes earned the win for Milwaukee and Josh Hader grabbed the save. Kolten Wong and Omar Narvaez each had RBIs for the Brewers in the second and third innings. The Brewers are now 73-47 and have another road game with the Cardinals on Thursday starting at 6:45 PM.