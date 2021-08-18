Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers shutout Cardinals

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers allowed just four hits and hung on to a 2-0 lead for the majority of the game and won by the same score over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Milwaukee only posted two runs despite getting fourteen hits. Corbin Burnes earned the win for Milwaukee and Josh Hader grabbed the save. Kolten Wong and Omar Narvaez each had RBIs for the Brewers in the second and third innings. The Brewers are now 73-47 and have another road game with the Cardinals on Thursday starting at 6:45 PM.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBallfans.co

Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are

Kolten Wong has been on playoff teams and contenders before. Five times in his eight seasons with the Cardinals, the second baseman was in postseason play and had one World Series appearance and four division titles among them. But he admits he never has seen anything like his Milwaukee Brewers...
MLBredlegnation.com

Lorenzen has rare bad outing as Reds drop opener to Brewers

The Reds offense had a big night against an NL Cy Young contender for the second time in 12 days. The Reds scored 4 runs off Corbin Burnes. He entered the game having only allowed 1 run in his last 3 starts (21.0 IP). Unfortunately for the Reds, Michael Lorenzen did not have it for the first time in 2021. The Brewers scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to erase the Reds 4-1 lead.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals

Get ready to get really sick of seeing the St. Louis Cardinals. Well, sicker than you normally are. Despite playing the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds 16 times and the Pittsburgh Pirates 19 times this season, the Brewers have somehow only faced the Cardinals 6 times. That means we’re about to see them a bunch in the next month and a half or so, starting with this week’s set at Busch Stadium.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Kolten Wong is breaking the mold as leadoff hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers

While in-season acquisitions Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez have received plenty of attention, Kolten Wong has proven to be an extremely fruitful addition for the Milwaukee Brewers. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for the 2021 season, the Brewers scooped up the second baseman on a two-year deal with a club option for a third season. He has played in just 84 games thanks to multiple stints on the injured list, but Wong’s 2.6 fWAR ranks fourth on the roster. His 119 wRC+ is by far the best of his nine-year career.
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers pitchers lead team to win over Pirates

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers put on a pitching clinic as they allowed only four hits all afternoon in a 2-1 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Eric Lauer and five others kept the Pirates off the base paths. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about the job the bullpen did. And...
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds bullpen squanders lead in loss to Brewers, loses Tejay Antone to injury

MILWAUKEE – The Cincinnati Reds saw their most reliable reliever squander a three-run lead in the seventh inning Tuesday and that wasn’t even the biggest gut punch. Tejay Antone, on his first day back from the injured list, winced after throwing a curveball on his fifth pitch and immediately called for a trainer. It was a short discussion as Antone handed the ball to manager David Bell and walked straight to the clubhouse.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals notebook: Cards, Brewers draw to their aces for key series

KANSAS CITY — The pitching pairings are almost all set and the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will be going with their best when their key three-game series begins on Tuesday night in St. Louis. On Tuesday, Cardinals veteran ace Adam Wainwright, less than two weeks from his 40th birthday, will...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4. Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.
MLBChippewa Herald

Brewers score 3 runs in 10th inning to defeat Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home from third base on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won 17 of its last...
MLBFrankfort Times

Brewers rally late, knock off Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home from third base on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won 17 of its...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers face Cardinals, look to extend road success

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to extend their good fortune on the road when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals again on Wednesday night. Corbin Burnes and three relievers blanked the Cardinals 2-0 on a four-hitter Tuesday in the opener of their three-game series at Busch Stadium. The Brewers are...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers shutout Cubs, 10-0, behind record-setting start from Corbin Burnes

Within any given baseball game, one may have the opportunity to see something they’ve never experienced before. Against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, fans and players for the Milwaukee Brewers got to watch starting pitcher Corbin Burnes accomplish something that has only happened two other times in the history of Major League Baseball.
MLBallfans.co

Brewers Must Bury Their Rival Cardinals’ Slim Playoff Hopes This Week

The Brewers and Cardinals are beginning a very important three game series on Tuesday. The Cardinals came come back to life or the Brewers can keep them buried and out of the way. It’s been a while since Milwaukee played St. Louis, last taking on the Redbirds in the middle...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tyler O'Neill's 3-run homer helps Cardinals defeat Brewers

Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 Thursday. Nolan Arenado added two RBIs for the Cardinals, who won for the seventh time in their last nine games. They moved within 3 1/2 games of the San Diego Padres for the National League's second wild-card spot.
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers place Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list a with hamstring strain and recall Pablo Reyes

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar, the key player acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers before the July 30 trade deadline, will be out of action for at least 10 days. The Brewers placed Escobar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday as they prepared to open a big three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Escobar strained his right hamstring running to first base on a groundout Sunday during a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals at American Family Field.
MLBCitizen Tribune

Woodruff expected to start for the Brewers against Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (74-47, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-58, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.25 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +180, Brewers -217; over/under is 8...
MLBallfans.co

Hochman: Cardinals show signs of smart hitting, but can that continue against the Brewers?

This Brewers series is going to be pretty much like its own little playoff series. An August litmus test, if anything. Both teams (and notably both bullpens) will rest and reset during the off day on Monday. For the Cards, the pitching lines up so Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright will start the first two. Meanwhile for Milwaukee — and this is incredible — the starters will be the guys ranked Nos. 3, 4 and 2 in ERA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy