Yankees.com: Yankees’ Stinky Offense Scores Only Four Runs Against Boston Starters, Somehow Enough

The Yankees have had trouble scoring runs this season. This is not news to anyone who follows the team. The extent to which they’ve struggled to get runners across the plate, however, may be news to you. It’s not that the team’s run-scoring ability has been below average or even bad — it’s been worse than that. When this club’s performance is compared to other teams in the American League this season, and to other Yankee squads over the past five decades, futile is a more appropriate term, and perhaps a generous one at that.