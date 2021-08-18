Cancel
Yankees.com: Yankees’ Stinky Offense Scores Only Four Runs Against Boston Starters, Somehow Enough

By Replacement Level Yankees Weblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. The on-field celebration was understated on the evening that the Yankees completed their improbable charge back into postseason position, having overtaken the Red Sox for an American League Wild Card spot. Within the clubhouse walls, they always expected to go on a run like that—even if most outsiders did not.

