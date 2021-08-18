Battlefield 2042 weapons list leaks online

This weapon tier list for The Ascent is here to break down the best options to use in the cyberpunk action-shooter RPG from Neon Giant and Curve Digital. As players progress through the game, they'll obtain weapons as rewards for completing missions, by purchasing them from merchants, looting them from various locations, and simply being dropped by enemies and bosses. Keep in mind that although all of the weapons in the game can be upgraded by visiting a Gun Smith with the required resources, simultaneously upping their MK.-level and damage figures, certain firearms are simply more devastating than others. Whether you're fighting alone or with friends, here are the best weapons to use in The Ascent.