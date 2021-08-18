Love Island viewers point out the one problem with Faye's argument

Faye Winter from Love Island was in major argument mode last night [17 August], after working out who had voted for her and Teddy Soares as the least compatible couple. After Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland were voted off by the public, Priya pulled Faye aside to share that she hadn't voted for them. "You two are a great couple and I just wanted you to know that with the voting, we didn't vote for you," Priya told Faye. "Because I genuinely believe that you and Teddy are super solid. I just wanted to let you know that."