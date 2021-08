When Apple previously revealed two new upcoming Apple Arcade games, we learned that Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories and N3TWORK’s Tetris Beat were hitting the service. Tetris Beat is a brand new game from N3TWORK blending in rhythm game mechanics with Tetris gameplay. Tetris Beat includes three game modes and original music written just for the game. So far, I like the game mode differences but the controls are a bit buggy. The on-screen options don’t seem to save once I adjust positions and the touch controls don’t feel great right now. Hopefully this gets addressed in an update soon because I’m up for another music-focussed Tetris game alongside Tetris Effect on consoles. Check out Tetris Beat on Apple Arcade here. Watch the trailer for it below: