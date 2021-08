Back in my short-lived career as a math teacher, I would open up the year with my sales pitch for our chosen field of study. The main objective was to disabuse my students of the notion that math was all about the numbers. Numbers, I posited, are not the point here. We use numbers because they are reliable – one will always be one, two will always be two – but we deal with them only in the service of uncovering some greater truth. We aren't here to stare at the numbers, we're here to examine their context. The numbers are just the what. We're here to find the why.