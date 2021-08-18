Cancel
Environment

Caldor Fire explodes in size to nearly 23,000 acres, evacuations expanded

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaldor Fire triples in size as understaffed fire crews battle fast-moving, unpredictable flames in gusty conditions. Jonathan Vigliotti shows us the conditions in El Dorado County and what's left of the communities.

www.cbsnews.com

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

