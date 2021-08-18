Caldor Fire explodes in size to nearly 23,000 acres, evacuations expanded

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 7:13 a.m. The Caldor Fire continues to grow. As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reports that the wildfire has now reached 126,182 acres. Containment still stands at 11 percent. Firefighters reported a change in wind patterns early in the evening. This allowed for decreased fire activity and helped in the strengthening of control lines. Still, firefighters report seeing spot fires around the perimeter of the blaze. 10:30 p.m. As of Tuesday night, the Caldor Fire has scorched 122,980 acres. It is 11% contained. 1:32 p.m. Two community meetings will be held tonight, one...