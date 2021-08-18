Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Looks like I might be able to stick one leg inside. Lol

By Hoakie82 Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm kinda' with ya'...I rarely have more than one passenger, but once in a -- Tuckahokie 08/17/2021 9:47PM. Looks like I might be able to stick one leg inside. Lol ** -- Hoakie82 08/17/2021 9:27PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
Technologysportswar.com

Well. I had to Google QX-4. Looks like the kid

What year QX-4? Does it have bluetooth for hands free operation? ** -- UTPr0sim 08/22/2021 07:43AM. I bought my first car myself one summer in HS. The day I paid it off that -- PhotoHokieNC 08/22/2021 08:26AM. My first car was a Vega, and I wouldn't have minded if it...
College Sportssportswar.com

Agreed. It doesn't seem like it resulted in much of anything

I'm still wondering what Bob Bowlsby accomplished meeting with PAC12 -- HOO86 08/24/2021 3:20PM. Agreed. It doesn't seem like it resulted in much of anything ** -- OU_Sooner 08/24/2021 3:39PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
sportswar.com

Agreed. I’m ready to transition away from off-seasoning.

Agreed. I’m ready to transition away from off-seasoning. ** -- Hoodlum 08/26/2021 08:58AM. Feeling like Flounder at the Homecoming Parade about next Saturday! ** -- jdubforwahoowa 08/26/2021 08:46AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

I Had Trouble Sleeping Through the Night Until I Discovered This White Noise Machine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a complicated relationship with sleep. I don’t consider myself a good sleeper at all. I wake up at odd hours, find it nearly impossible to sleep late (even during the weekend), and I don’t know the meaning of a decent nap. If I take a nap, you might as well count me out for the rest of the day. There’s no balance whatsoever. Lately, my biggest concern has been sleeping through the night, since there are many days when I don’t wake up feeling rested. I’ve tried leaving the TV on until it turns off with a timer, making music playlists, and even thinking about imaginary scenarios until I eventually fall asleep. Unfortunately, none of it has been consistent. It was beyond time for me to experiment with something new (at least, new to me). Given the opportunity to try the White Noise Machine from Tuft & Needle + Snooz, I had everything to gain and nothing to lose.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

My Dream Fall Wardrobe Looks Something Like This, so I Thought I'd Share

As a fashion editor, one of the things I get most excited about is the onset of a new season and everything that entails. Trends from the runways are starting to take off on Instagram and among the street style set, new pieces from designers are just dropping at retailers, and all of the fashion things I've been writing about for months are finally available for me to add to my closet and start wearing. No, I'm not quite ready to part ways with summer fashion just yet, but I can't deny my excitement about all things fall fashion.
Career Development & AdviceTelegraph

Nine signs you’ve been working from home for too long

As you will be aware Rishi Sunak has spoken on the subject of working from home. The jury is no longer out. It’s no longer obviously better for a well balanced life, good for pollution and kinder to the dog to WFH, it is potentially career-stalling. If you want to “get on”, Rishi says, you need to get back to the office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy