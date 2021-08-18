Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic hosts Carroll in Preseason Scrimmage on Friday

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Atlantic) Trojan fans will get their first look at the 2021 Atlantic football team on Friday night. The Trojans host Carroll Public in a scrimmage starting with the freshman at 6:00 p.m., with the varsity taking the field at 7:00 p.m.

Brummer says the goal is to get 11 players on and off the field and then pop the pads against an opponent.

Coach Brummer has close to 70 players out this season, and the team will have a new look having lost nine defensive starters and eight offensive starters to graduation.

The offensive line passes the eye test.

Brummer says it all comes down to execution from here on out.

Atlantic hosts Glenwood in the season opener on August 27. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
