Startup Battery Company Builds Its First Batteries Two Years After Its Founding. Pivotal Battery Corp. (“Pivotal”), a Delaware company committed to developing and manufacturing cost effective, advanced lead acid batteries, today announced the completion of its first set of second generation (“Gen-2”) batteries. The batteries are made with the support of Pivotal’s development partners and presently undergoing testing. “The initial test results for our Gen-2 batteries are very positive,” stated Mo Zeidan, Pivotal’s CTO and co-inventor of the biplate. “These Gen-2 batteries include our most advanced bipolar electrode (“biplate”) and brings new advances in material science to the lead acid battery industry using Integral Technologies, Inc’s (“ITKG”) proprietary conductive plastic ElectriPlast.”