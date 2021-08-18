John R. Kormanik recognized by Idaho Trial Lawyers Association

Of Boise was honored June 18 as the 2021 Walter H. Bithell Professional Award recipient at the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association’s 49th Annual Meeting Luncheon in Sun Valley. Kormanik is a founding partner of Kormanik & Sneed LLP. He has been a member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association since 2003. He is also a member of the American Association for Justice, the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Although Kormanik’s practice is described as having been historically diverse, for the past decade or more, his attention has been focused on individuals accused of crimes in state and federal courts. Kormanik received his Juris Doctor degree, Magna Cum Laude from California Western School of Law in 1997. He is a member of the Idaho and California state bar associations, as well as the District of Idaho and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals federal bars. According to a recent announcement, Kormanik is currently pivoting to the “Third Chapter of Service” in his adult professional life and has received his Certified Professional Coaching accreditation. In this new space, Kormanik meets solo and small law firm owners at the intersection of law, business and life by helping them create and operate vision-based, goal-driven, practices that become vehicles for full, successful and satisfying lives.