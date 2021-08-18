COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike In Wisconsin As Delta Variant Spreads

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in southeastern Wisconsin have increased more than tenfold in the last six weeks as a new surge of infections takes hold across the state. According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 329 people in the nine-county region that includes Milwaukee were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the region's 31 hospitals hit a low point of 25 on July 2. It has been rising sharply since mid-July as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has spread in Wisconsin.