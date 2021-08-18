Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike In Wisconsin As Delta Variant Spreads

wpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitalizations from COVID-19 in southeastern Wisconsin have increased more than tenfold in the last six weeks as a new surge of infections takes hold across the state. According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 329 people in the nine-county region that includes Milwaukee were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the region's 31 hospitals hit a low point of 25 on July 2. It has been rising sharply since mid-July as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has spread in Wisconsin.

www.wpr.org

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee County, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
City
Delta, WI
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Medical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.

Comments / 8

Community Policy