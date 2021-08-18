“War For Wakanda” Free Expansion Now Available For Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers just got its third major story expansion with War for Wakanda, which adds Black Panther as a playable character to the game, along with a new hub in Wakanda. Having played the expansion for about a couple of hours, I can say that it is a marked improvement over the base game and even the previous expansions. However, while War for Wakanda has some interesting additions and some quality of life upgrades, it still isn’t as good as it should be to revive a dwindling player count. For as much as the expansion offers, it still suffers from some core issues that can’t be solved by giving it away for free, which Square Enix didn’t need to do given the amount of work that has gone into it.