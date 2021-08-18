“War For Wakanda” Free Expansion Now Available For Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel's Avengers is poised to introduce players around the world to the game's most high-profile superhero yet: Black Panther. The "War for Wakanda" expansion, free to all new and returning owners of the Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix game this Tuesday, August 17th, changes up the meta in a big way and offers a brand-new playground to play in. That's right, gamers will be traveling to the hidden, technologically super-advanced, and jaw-droppingly beautiful land of Wakanda in order to step into the shoes of T'Challa and his super-powered alter ego. And while the other Avengers will be on hand to assist in Black Panther's battle against the invading forces of Klaw, after that self-contained story is all said and done, T'Challa will be free to roam around the wider world of Marvel's Avengers in order to participate in the grind.
