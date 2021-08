CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s that old cliché – third time’s a charm. But sometimes, there’s another more discouraging cliché that applies – it’s one, two, three strikes you’re out at the old ball game. That is the idiom that one Chicago woman feels is more applicable right now when it comes to her situation with the mail. Tracy Reed-Bowers mailed not one, not two, but three certified letters from the same Chicago Post Office. Now, she is turning to CBS 2’s Lauren Victory for answers, following months of postal frustration. “No one can explain to me what happened to my letters,” Reed-Bowers said....