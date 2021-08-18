Cancel
Music

Electronic music pioneer Janet Beat releases first album at the age of 83

By Qistina Bumidin
musictech.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish electronic and synth music pioneer Janet Beat has released her first album at the age of 83. The record, titled Pioneering Knob Twiddler, features music by Beat dating from 1978 to 1987 that combines synthesizers, tape machines and acoustic instruments. Beat’s compositions were previously only accessible through the archives of the British Music Collection. Released by British independent label Trunk Records, Pioneering Knob Twiddler is her first collection of music released to the public.

