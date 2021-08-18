Last few days left to apply

In a sea of data, the use of student success analytics may unintentionally result in consequences that benefit some students while harming others. When Amazon suggests sunscreen before a trip to Arizona, when Chewy sends a timely dog-food refill, and when Hulu accurately serves up the perfect Friday night family movie, we may start to wonder about the costs versus the benefits of such conveniences. At face value, with the vacation saved, the dog fed, and the family entertained, these recommendations appear to be beneficial for all. However, these scenarios allow ample room for error within the suggestions and nudges. That's not a huge deal given the low-stakes outcomes. But what if the scenarios and the potential outcomes led to high-stakes results?