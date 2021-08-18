Cancel
Hardik has potential to take game away: Karthik

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): India cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be a key cog in India's wheel when the hosts begin the quest for their second title in the shortest format of the game in a couple of months. Karthik reckons India is favourite to...

India vs England 2021: Best Predicted Playing 11 for 3rd Test – Suryakumar Yadav to Play?

India vs England 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in focus as we look at the best predicted playing 11 for the 3rd Test. 2-0 is what it could have been had the rain not affected the first Test match between India and England. India were the dominant team in both the Tests, and could have easily taken a 2-0 at the end of two Tests. But 1-0 is definitely not a bad result so far looking at Team India’s recent history in England.
Unchanged India bat in Headingley against England

LEEDS, England, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against England at Headingley on Wednesday. The tourists, who won the second test at Lord's by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, fielded an unchanged squad.
"Sanskrit language has its own importance in our culture"

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): On the last day of Sanskrit week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Sanskrit has its own importance in the country's culture. India is observing the Sanskrit Week from August 19 to August 25, 2021. Speaking at a...
England v India: Virat Kohli says hosts 'provoked' his side at Lord's

Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: 25-29 August Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two (00:15 on 27 August) Captain Virat Kohli says his India...
5 javelin throwers including Devendra leave for Games

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajhariya was among the 5 javelin throwers in a 12-member contingent that left for Tokyo from New Delhi's IGI Airport on Wednesday morning. All the athletes that left for Tokyo on Wednesday are high medal hopes as they are...
Arif Khan highlights India's unity in diversity

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday highlighted the aspect of unity in the diversity of India and said if India is defined by race, religion and language, then many will be excluded. During his address at Savitribai Phule Pune University on the occasion...
Happy that athletes reverted our effort: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday met with athletes who came back from Nairobi after participating in World Athletics U20 Championships. The Indian contingent returned with three medals -- two silver and a bronze. Shaili Singh claimed the women's...
Delhi: 78 evacuees from Afghan test negative for Covid-19

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): As many as 78 people, including children, who arrived from Afghanistan on Tuesday late night were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp. In a new development, all these evacuees have tested negative for COVID-19, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police. An official statement by...
'1971 war victory landmark event in global history'

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday termed India's victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan as a "landmark event" in global history. Speaking at a seminar at Centre for Airpower Studies titled '50 years of Indo-Pak war: Victory in...
KareWise - Revolutionizing the Healthcare Services in India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The men behind this astounding idea,"We live in England to find better-earning opportunities, and we were doing great. Our parents choose to live in their homeland, India. My parents used to visit the UK regularly, and we went to India many times a year to check up on their health. Everything was going great, but on the fateful day of 22 November 2019, our world came crashing down when our mother was diagnosed with kidney failure. We were already in a fix, then the pandemic hit the world, which added the worst to our situation. All the flights got canceled. Our parents were left alone with no assistance in India in this time of calamity. We were very concerned about our parents because we couldn't reach them. Our worst nightmare was that our maa was going through kidney failure, and we couldn't do anything to assist her or my dad. Even talking about this shakes us to the core. Imagine the panic of sons who couldn't reach their parents at the time of need and had no one back in India to take care of them. We were devastated. Things did not get better, all that we wanted for our parents to be taken care of. We searched for local care providers back in India to look after our parents but failed as we couldn't find any reliable source or caregivers that would reach our parents immediately when in need. Then we thought we couldn't let other families like ours go through the emotional turmoil and stress like us. That's when this idea of a local healthcare service platform hit our minds.""KareWise is equally gainful to the caregivers as it is to care seekers"The job market in India was already suffering, and the pandemic added worse to the situation. In these desperate times, everyone would use some flexible jobs to earn an extra amount. By signing up to become a caregiver, a person pledges to provide his"Our platform is rewarding to both the caregivers and care seekers. We connect two individuals in need, one in need to care and the other in need of an earning source. There's absolutely no third party involved, so the carers can earn a reasonable amount without submitting some to the agency. Care seekers can get healthcare or social services whenever they need and at the most affordable prices. The best part is you get the help or provide one in your vicinity, so if there's an emergency, the carers can reach the location in no time."There are a lot of healthcare and social services operating in India. What makes KareWise stand among the rest is unlike conventional healthcare providers, KareWise doesn't cost an arm and a leg and saves you from the hassle of all the formalities that other healthcare needs you to fulfill before getting their services. KareWise is fast, affordable, reliable and aims to improve India's living standards.
ICC Test Rankings: Babar rises to seventh

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI): Pakistan left-handed batter Fawad Alam and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi have achieved career-best positions in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after helping Pakistan win the second Test against the West Indies in Kingston to draw their two-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-1.
Anurag Thakur felicitates World U20 Athletics Champions

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday felicitated India's medal winners in the recent World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Indians bagged 2 silver medals through Long Jumper Shaili Singh and 10000m Race Walker Amit Khatri and a bronze...
Five Stalwarts taking over the Indian Broking Industry

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'The business or service of buying and selling goods or assets for others' - The dictionary meaning of Broking is straightsimple, however, is it really as facile as it sounds? Well, that is what Arklan, a reputed broking firm, flourishing in the domain of Real estate aims at doing for its clients.
IPL 2021: RR rope in Tabraiz Shamsi

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced the signing of South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, the world no. 1 ranked T20I bowler. The left-arm leg spinner from Johannesburg, is the second replacement player for the franchise. 31-year-old Shamsi represents The Titans in South...
Israel Philip Fragrances raises the perfume standards high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Israel Philip Fragrances are fragrance connoisseurs who offer luxurious and authentic perfume. Perfumes aren't merely a fragrance but a reflection of your personality. With brands like Israel Philip Fragrances, authentic luxury perfumes are just an order away. They provide only certified Parfum grade...
Medtronic and Government of Kerala's ASAP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary ofSimultaneously, through the Acquire Early Program, Medtronic will leverage this talent pool for its internship projects, that will see students benefit from mentorship support, constructive job experience and enhancement of their overall soft and employable skills. In addition, final year students from Tier 3 and Tier 4 institutes will undergo the Bridge Program developed by ASAP and upon successful completion, will be assessed for internship opportunities by Medtronic. "As the largest medical technology company in the world, Medtronic has enabled skill proficiency building across biomedical engineering and multiple therapy areas, significantly contributing to the healthcare ecosystem in India. Our partnership with ASAP is one more step in that direction," said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, Medtronic India.
A look at how England bowled India out for 78 at Headingley

England put their Lord’s humbling behind them in emphatic fashion on the first day of the third Test at Headingley. India captain Virat Kohli will have been hoping for a solid foundation after winning the toss and choosing to bat, but what unfolded was not what he had planned. Here,...

