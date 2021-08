The Parisian index has formed a nasty looking candlestick during the trading session on Wednesday as we gapped higher, and then fell straightaway to form a bearish and coughing candle. This is typically a very negative sign, and it almost always sends the market lower. That being said, I think if we pull back from here it is very possible, that we could go looking towards the €6700 level, followed by the 50 day EMA which sits just underneath.