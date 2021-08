BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I hope everyone is having a great Wednesday so far! The big story in the short term is the heat. Temperatures have warmed up into the lower 90s at noon. When you factor in the humidity, it feels like it is around 98°F- 103°F. We’ve seen a lot of sunshine and clear conditions. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover to our southeast thanks to a disturbance moving to the west. It is producing a lot of showers and storms in parts of south Georgia and into the Florida Panhandle. This disturbance will help to spark some showers and storms for areas south and east of Birmingham this afternoon and evening. We will hold on to a 30-40 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms today. Highs in the lower 90s. Storms that form today could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, plan for a small chance for rain with temperatures cooling into the 70s. I can’t rule out the potential to see some widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms tonight. Rain chance around 30 percent with temperatures cooling off into the low to mid 70s.