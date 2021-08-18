Best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals

The Google Pixel 5a is finally here, coming closer to the launch of the widely leaked Pixel 6 than the Pixel 5, of which it represents the budget-friendly alternative. At $449, the Pixel 5a is a step in the right direction, as it’s actually $50 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G that came before it, although the two phones have so many commonalities that it’s hard to comprehend Google’s naming scheme. Still, it’s a 5G smartphone bolstered by the Pixel family name, and it comes in at a middle-of-the-road price, so let’s see how it lives up to the family's reputation.