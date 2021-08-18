Best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals
The Google Pixel 6 is not out yet although Google officially acknowledged its existence and teased that it's coming later this year. The device will be out in the fall, which is a tradition for Google's flagships, and while it's too early to know what Pixel 6/6 Pro deals will be available, we might draw conclusions from our past experience with Pixel phones. What's more, seeing how Google wants to make its Pixels a bit more mainstream nowadays, it's totally natural to expect a bunch of neat pre-order Pixel 6 deals and other goodies.www.phonearena.com
