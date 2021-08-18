Morgan sharp, Johnson homers in Indians’ 3-1 win over Twins

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Morgan allowed just three hits and struck out eight. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings. Minnesota rookie starter Bailey Ober gave up three runs – two earned – and five hits in six innings. Series wraps up at 12:10 p.m. today on 950 KWAT.

