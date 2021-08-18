Cancel
Video Games

The Elder Scrolls Online is having a Free Play Event

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls Online is free to play until August 30th on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, Bethesda and Zenimax Online have announced. To get started, players need to visit the Free Play Event page and select their platform of choice. During the event, players have access to the entire base game with its original classes and 23 zones, as well as Morrowind’s Vvardenfell zone. Additionally, the Blackwood Prologue questline is available through the in-game Crown Store.

#Elder Scrolls#The Elder Scrolls Online#New Xbox#Free Play#Stadia#Blackwood Prologue#The Crown Store#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset System Requirements

DirectX 11 compliant video card with 1 GB of RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 / AMD Radeon™ 6850) or higher. DirectX 11 compliant video card with 2 GB of RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7850) or higher. PC System Analysis For The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Requirements.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition System Requirements

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit Version) Intel i5-750/AMD Phenom II X4-945. Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit Version) PC System Analysis For The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 780/Radeon R9 290 and it should be paired with either...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Elder Scrolls Online is adding dynamic resolution scaling on consoles

Zenimax Online is introducing dynamic resolution scaling on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with the release of The Elder Scrolls Online‘s next major update. Currently, the game is locked to 1440p on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Xbox Series S when in performance mode. However, following Update 31, the game will be able to scale its resolution between 4K and 1080p on PS5 and Xbox Series X and between 1080p and 1440p on Xbox Series S.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Graphic Details Revealed for Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced Edition

The Waking Flame DLC will be arriving shortly to The Elder Scrolls Online, and with this expansion will come graphic enhancements to the console editions. Dynamic resolution scaling will be introduced to the console platforms to keep the resolution high definition while running at 60 FPS, but may reduce resolution in order to prevent framerate drops. The resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will running between 1080p and 2160p (4k) while the Xbox Series S will be between 1080p and 1440p.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame Trailer Details Dagon’s Schemes and New Dungeons

The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame is less than a week away on PC, and during QuakeCon 2021, Bethesda revealed the first gameplay trailer for the DLC. Part of the larger Gates of Oblivion storyline, Waking Flame adds two new dungeons, Red Petal Bastion and Dread Cellar, and reveals new details about Dagon’s schemes to take over the world. The DLC launches alongside Update 31, which will include a variety of technical and visual upgrades (get more information on that here). Check out the Waking Flame trailer for yourself, below.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

ZeniMax goes into detail on Elder Scrolls Online’s latest graphics upgrades

If you haven’t heard this already, Elder Scrolls Online is about to roll out some very nice graphical and performance upgrades to both its console and PC editions when its Waking Flame DLC drops at the end of the month. It’s the sort of announcement that prompts several follow-up questions, which is exactly what WCCFtech did in an interview with ZeniMax.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Arrives November, Special Edition Owners Get Free Creation Club Content Including Survival Mode

Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 31 will bring new performance mode upgrades

Update 31 for The Elder Scrolls Online will add new graphical and performance enhancements in the way of a new HDR mode and dynamic resolution. The Elder Scrolls Online players on Xbox Series X|S consoles saw a huge boost in graphics and performance when Update 30 went live in June. Now, Zenimax is acting on the feedback given and will be implementing two new upgrades to allow us to get the most out of our systems when playing the game. One of the most asked questions was about the Performance Mode that was introduced, and why the game’s resolution was capped at 1440p on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Xbox Series S — surely the game could handle higher resolutions while still offering a steady 60fps? Well, it seems that the community was indeed correct, and Zenimax will be upgrading the Performance Mode when Update 31 arrives on August 31st. The new upgrade will allow for dynamic resolution scaling on both consoles: between 4K and 1080p on Xbox Series X and between 1440p and 1080p on Xbox Series S. This will allow the game to stay at a stable 60fps no matter where you are, but also scale its resolution depending on the graphical intensity of the activity you’re currently doing.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion looks stunning in this Unreal Engine 5 remake

Someone's remade The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion's titular gates in Unreal Engine 5. Just below, you can check out the heroic feat from a single developer through the Oblivion subreddit, which emerged earlier today on August 16. The short video entails a camera roaming the recreated Oblivion gate at the ruined city of Kvatch in Oblivion, complete with a war-torn battlefield, ruined city walls, and more details.

