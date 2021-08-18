The Elder Scrolls Online is having a Free Play Event

Update 31 for The Elder Scrolls Online will add new graphical and performance enhancements in the way of a new HDR mode and dynamic resolution. The Elder Scrolls Online players on Xbox Series X|S consoles saw a huge boost in graphics and performance when Update 30 went live in June. Now, Zenimax is acting on the feedback given and will be implementing two new upgrades to allow us to get the most out of our systems when playing the game. One of the most asked questions was about the Performance Mode that was introduced, and why the game’s resolution was capped at 1440p on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Xbox Series S — surely the game could handle higher resolutions while still offering a steady 60fps? Well, it seems that the community was indeed correct, and Zenimax will be upgrading the Performance Mode when Update 31 arrives on August 31st. The new upgrade will allow for dynamic resolution scaling on both consoles: between 4K and 1080p on Xbox Series X and between 1440p and 1080p on Xbox Series S. This will allow the game to stay at a stable 60fps no matter where you are, but also scale its resolution depending on the graphical intensity of the activity you’re currently doing.