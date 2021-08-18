The Elder Scrolls Online is having a Free Play Event
The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play until August 30th on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, Bethesda and Zenimax Online have announced. To get started, players need to visit the Free Play Event page and select their platform of choice. During the event, players have access to the entire base game with its original classes and 23 zones, as well as Morrowind’s Vvardenfell zone. Additionally, the Blackwood Prologue questline is available through the in-game Crown Store.egmnow.com
Comments / 0