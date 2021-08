Watkins (2-5) surrendered four runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-hander has now lost his last five starts, and he's been limited to four innings in three of those outings. Watkins' strong start to his major-league career continues to seem more like an aberration. He now has a 5.63 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB through 40 innings across nine appearances (eight starts). If the 28-year-old gets another turn in the rotation, he lines up to face the Angels next week.