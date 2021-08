New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday. Or, formally, two weeks from Tuesday, for the detail-conscious who care to know. We got the alerts from our pop-ups and scrolls—”Cuomo Resigns Amid Scandals, Ending Decade-Long Run in Disgrace”—but in the end the timing means less than the outcome. It may as well have happened last week, after the New York governor’s pattern of sexual harassment had been baked in the hot sun of a state attorney general’s report and after his support had peeled away like old paint.