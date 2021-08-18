1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting; 2 In Custody After Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old woman from Orland Park was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and two people are in custody after police chased down the suspects.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Dan Ryan near 67 th Street.

A state trooper was traveling on the expressway and heard gunfire, and pulled over to make sure their vehicle hadn’t been struck.

Two other vehicles then pulled up alongside the trooper, and said they had been shot at.

Four people were in one of the vehicles, and Denise Huguelet, 67, was shot and killed, police said.

Two people were in the other vehicle, and one of them suffered a graze wound.

With the help of a helicopter, police were able to chase a vehicle seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting to 61 st and Ashland in West Englewood, where troopers were able to disable the vehicle and take two suspects into custody.

As of last month, there have been at least 43 shootings on the Dan Ryan this year, the most of any Chicago area expressway.