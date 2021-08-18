Cancel
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

WMMC Auxiliary Hosts 12th Annual Ice Cream Social

By Randy Kirby
 7 days ago
On Sunday, August 1, the Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) Auxiliary hosted the 12th Annual Ice Cream Social and welcomed 222 attendees. Members of the Auxiliary, WMMC Board of Trustees, and staff volunteered to serve delicious treats to raise funds for a good cause. This year the proceeds were used to purchase two Nora pro steamers at a total cost of $3,145.72 for Environmental Services Department (EVS) to ensure sanitary, deep-cleaned floors, thanks to the improved infection control that steam offers.

