Washington, Wayland in People’s All-Star Community Award Competition

The cities of Washington and Wayland are facing off in a competition hosted by the Iowa League of Cities for their recent community projects. The All-Star Community Awards program seeks to acknowledge and encourage excellence in local government, and member cities of the league may submit a program or project that was completed in 2020. After a panel of judges chooses the winners from each population category, the remaining applications enter a public bracket-style tournament on the Iowa League of Cities Facebook page. Washington has submitted their City Hall-Police Building Project that was completed after nearly eight years of planning. Washington faces off against the Wayland West Park Wetlands. The city’s largest park now has ADA family restrooms, new all-inclusive play equipment and a splash pad. Photos submitted for each project with the most “likes” will move to the next round. The winner of the People’s All-Star tournament will be announced at the League’s Annual Conference & Exhibit.