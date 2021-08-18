Walleye Sojourn Highjacked by Trout

This week’s winner of Chetek’s 2021 Catch-and-Release Fishing Photo Contest is former Chetek resident Jill Akins, pictured in middle, who caught and released this 23.5 walleye on Aug. 3 while fishing with her husband, Jim, at left, and son Dan Akins, at right. Jill, of Hayward, was fishing on Pokegama Lake with a night crawler and slip bobber when the fish inhaled the bait. After a short fight and a couple photos, the fish was released back to the water. She will be awarded a $20 in Chamber Bucks, courtesy of Crimson Hue Resort. Jim and Jill are best-known in the Chetek community as the former owners of Somerset Resort and The Spot, which is presently Gilligans. The photo contest is meant to promote the catch-and-release aspect of fishing on the Chetek Chain, while encouraging photographers to take unique, clever and clear photos for submission. To submit a photo, anglers will need to catch a fish, take a digital photo, release the fish and then send the photo to tyler@thechetekalert.com.