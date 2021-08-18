Alleged Stabbing of Woman

A Waterloo man with a history of domestic assault has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his ex girlfriend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A bystander witnessed the attack around 8:45 Monday night in the area of West Seventh Street and Williston Avenue in Waterloo. The bystander then followed the assailant’s vehicle before police were able to pull him over. 59 year old Daniel Smith was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, Use of a Weapon in a Crime, and Violation of a No Contact Order. The victim suffered numerous stab wounds. Her condition is unknown at this time. Smith was given a suspended prison sentence last month for assaults in February and April in which he struck the same victim, put his hands around her neck until she passed out, and lunged at her with a knife.