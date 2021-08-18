Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Prison Time for Man Who Shot Into Home

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Waterloo man who fired seven shots into a home in Parkersburg where his ex wife, her mother, and two children were will go to prison for 10 years, according to KIMT. 54 year old Timothy Ovel went to his ex wife’s home on May 26th of last year after an argument over their children. He fired seven shots from a pistol into the front door. He pleaded guilty to Threatened Intimidation with Intent to Injure, Going Armed with Intent, Child Endangerment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

kwayradio.com

