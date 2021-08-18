Sheriff Asking for Pay Raises

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson is asking the Board of Supervisors for a mid year pay raise for deputies as more leave for better paying law enforcement jobs and other fields altogether, according to KWWL. Thompson complained about deputies leaving to go to Belle Plaine, which was offering a $5,000 signing bonus and $5 an hour more. He also noted others have left to become bridge inspectors, insurance salesmen, and more because of a lack of competitiveness in employment. The Supervisors went into a closed session Tuesday to discuss the issue but it does not appear that anything has been decided yet.